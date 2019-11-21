Poner PLAY y escuchar FM ALAS 95.1

Del 22 al 24 de noviembre en Polideportivo Municipal Ángel Cayetano Díaz de la ciudad de Viedma ( Río Negro ) se disputará el gran Prix Nacional de Río Negro , donde se harán presentes jugadores de todo el país, incluido Catriel con varios representantes locales.

De nuestra ciudad viajan los siguientes deportistas:

IGNACIO SERRA : categoría Sub 9 y Sub 11

SANTIAGO SERRA , categoría sub 13 y sub 15

MARTIN OLATTE , categoría sub 13 y sub 15

MAXIMILIANO GODOY , categoría sub 15 y sub 18

PRISCILA JARA , categorías sub 13 , sub 15 y mayores

TOBIAS PEREYRA categoría sub 15 y sub 18

MANUELA PEREYRA categoría sub 15 , sub 18 y Mayores

CRISTIAN PEREYRA categoría maxi 45

Todos estos chicos pertenecen a la Escuela Municipal de Tenis de Mesa y serán acompañados por Coach Cristián Pereyra

