Del 22 al 24 de noviembre en Polideportivo Municipal Ángel Cayetano Díaz de la ciudad de Viedma ( Río Negro ) se disputará el gran Prix Nacional de Río Negro , donde se harán presentes jugadores de todo el país, incluido Catriel con varios representantes locales.
De nuestra ciudad viajan los siguientes deportistas:
IGNACIO SERRA : categoría Sub 9 y Sub 11
SANTIAGO SERRA , categoría sub 13 y sub 15
MARTIN OLATTE , categoría sub 13 y sub 15
MAXIMILIANO GODOY , categoría sub 15 y sub 18
PRISCILA JARA , categorías sub 13 , sub 15 y mayores
TOBIAS PEREYRA categoría sub 15 y sub 18
MANUELA PEREYRA categoría sub 15 , sub 18 y Mayores
CRISTIAN PEREYRA categoría maxi 45
Todos estos chicos pertenecen a la Escuela Municipal de Tenis de Mesa y serán acompañados por Coach Cristián Pereyra