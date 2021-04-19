Se disputó la fecha 4 de la liga confluencia de futbol, con la 1° división cayendo de local frente a San Sebastián, el resto de los equipos representantes del “canario” Catrielense (divisiones inferiores) lograron ganar todos los encuentros disputados

Bloque Mayor de visitante.

Séptima: San Sebastián 1 VS UDC 4.

Sexta: San Sebastián 0 VS UDC 6.

Quinta: San Sebastián 1 VS UDC 2

 

Bloque menor (local)

Décima: UDC 3 VS San Sebastián 0

Novena: UDC 2 VS San Sebastián 1

Octava: UDC 2 VS San Sebastián 1

 

Tercera División

UDC vs San Sebastián (3-0)

